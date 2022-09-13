AUGUST 2023: Uganda Population Census set for next year

*⃣ Total Population in 2014 was 34.6 milion

*⃣ Females 51% of population

*⃣ Children below 18 years 55%

*⃣ Fertility rate was 5.8 children per woman.

*⃣ Infant mortality 53 deaths per 1000 live births

*⃣ Literacy rate 72%] *⃣ 12.5% of primary school children not going to school

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda will hold a census on 24th and 25th August 2023. The national population and housing census will come a year earlier than expected, according to Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance.

He made the announcement today, as he he outlined Cabinet decisions from yesterday’s meeting.

The Uganda National Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) usually carries out census every 10 years, and with the last census having been held in 2014, the year 2022 had been earmarked.

Previous census have faced delays. There was a delay in 2002, then UBOS conduced the one of 2012 in August 2014. The Census 2014 was carried out under the theme “Counting for Planning and Improved Service Delivery” and the Census Reference Night was the Night of 27th August 2014

This was the 5th post-independence Census in Uganda.

The UN mid-year population for Uganda, for the financial year 2020/21, is said to be 47.1 million. However, the government of Uganda’s official population projection for the same period is 42.4 million, resulting in a 4.7 million difference.

