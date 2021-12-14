Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy over breach of discipline

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arsenal have stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club captaincy over a breach of discipline.

Full club statement

Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s match against West Ham United.

We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed.

We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match.