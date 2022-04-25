Monday , April 25 2022
AU congratulates Macron on re-election as French President

The Independent April 25, 2022

French incumbent President Emmanuel Macron won the 2022 presidential runoff with 58.54 percent of the votes. File Photo

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | Xinhua | The African Union on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as French President.

“I extend my warm congratulations to President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election,” AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat tweeted.

“I’m happy to continue our commitment with him to build renewed and mutually beneficial relations between Africa and France and more broadly with Europe,” Mahamat said.

 

French incumbent President Emmanuel Macron won the 2022 presidential runoff with 58.54 percent of the votes while his rival, Marine Le Pen, gained 41.46 percent of the votes, according to the preliminary results released Sunday night by the French Interior Ministry.

In 2017, Macron and Le Pen also competed for the French presidency in a runoff, during which Macron was elected with 66.1 percent of the votes.

Xinhua

