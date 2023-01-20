AU commission chairperson condemns abduction of over 50 women, girls in Burkina Faso

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | Xinhua | Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has strongly condemned the abduction of more than 50 women and girls in Burkina Faso.

The AU Commission chairperson “condemns in the strongest terms, the abduction of more than 50 women and girls on Jan. 12 and 13 in the Arbinda area in Burkina Faso’s northern Sahel Region, by unidentified armed men,” an AU statement issued late Wednesday quoted Faki as saying.

Faki called for the immediate release of the abducted women and girls, and their safe return to their families and communities.

He further urged the national authorities to spare no effort in bringing to justice the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

Faki, in particular, expressed his concern over the targeting of women and girls by armed groups as part of their strategy to terrorize communities.

He reaffirmed the solidarity of the AU with Burkina Faso and remained determined to support the authorities to return to constitutional order and work toward lasting peace.