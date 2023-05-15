Atomic Energy Council yet to license CT scans in regional hospitals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Seven out of the 14 Regional Referral hospitals that received Computed Tomography (CT) Scan machines from the Ministry of Health are yet to be verified by the Atomic Energy Council.

At least 14 regional referral hospitals last year received CT scan machines from the Health Ministry but have remained idle due to a lack of licenses.

The hospitals include Jinja, Moroto, Hoima, Fort Portal, Mbale, Masaka, Mbarara, Kabale, Gulu, Lira, Mulago, and Arua Regional Referral Hospital.

Nuwa Luwalira, the Chief Executive Officer of the Atomic Energy Council says the state of the art scans government has installed in regional referral hospitals use nuclear technology and ionizing radiation which they emit in high doses putting lives at high risk.

He says that the Atomic Energy Council, they are tasked with regulating them to ensure they are properly functioning, hospitals have the necessary safety measures to use them and there are qualified personnel to operate them.

According to Luwalira, they have done several inspections in seven hospitals and found them complying with the guidelines and that the licensing process is going on. He says that the hospitals will receive their license by the end of this month.

He adds that for the other hospitals, a schedule has been designed to inspect them and they are hopeful they will all be licensed.

He said those that have been inspected and some gaps found have been advised on what to do.

Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health Spokesperson said that the seven regional Referral Hospitals that have already been verified by the Uganda Atomic Energy Council are Fort Portal, Mubende, Masaka, Hoima, Mbale, Jinja, and Soroti.

A CT scan is a diagnostic imaging procedure that uses a combination of X-rays and computer technology to produce images of the inside of the body. It shows detailed images of any part of the body, including the bones, muscles, fat, organs, and blood vessels.

*****

URN