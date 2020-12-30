Atletico Madrid, Diego Costa agree to terminate contract

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Atletico Madrid and Diego Costa have reached an agreement for the termination of the striker’s contract, which was to end on June 30, 2021. The striker asked to leave the club for personal reasons a few days ago and on Tuesday signed the termination of his contract.

Since he arrived at our club in 2006 at age just 17, the forward played 215 official matches in two stages, scoring 83 goals and providing 36 assists. During his time at Atlético de Madrid, he won one La Liga title (2013-14), one Copa del Rey (2013), one Europa League (2018) and two UEFA Super Cups (2010 and 2018).

The club thanks Diego Costa for his dedication during these years and wishes him well in the next stage of his professional career.

