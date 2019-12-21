Atiak sugar project on spotlight over alleged land grabbing

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Atiak sugar project, a subsidiary firm owned by Horyal Investments Holding Company Limited is on the spot over allegations of encroaching on over 1,000 acres of land belonging to local residents.

Also known as Atiak Sugar Factory and currently occupies 16,000 acres of land is owned by a business mogul, Amina Hersi Morhe. The factory is located in Gem village, Pacilo parish, Atiak sub county, Kilak North county in Amuru district.

Founded in 2016, the factory management has been accused of opening vast sugar cane farmland for its out growers beyond the gazzatted area hence upsetting over 50 households in neighboring Okidi North parish.

At least 30 individuals led by Okidi North parish male councilor, Simon Apire Ogal have petitioned the district LC 5 chairperson, Michael Lakony and Linda Agnes Auma, the Resident District Commissioner for redress.

Apire disclosed that the ongoing loose mechanized cultivation by the factory is being done with impunity depriving locals access to their land and several crop gardens belonging to occupants in the area have been destroyed by the heavy earth-moving equipment.

Amuru district LC 5 chairperson Michael Lakony confirmed to URN that several affected community members in the project area have decried ill-treatment by the factory management.

Lakony said the government backed sugar project has prompted the management of the factory to act with total disregard to the advice rendered to them by the district authorities.

According to Lakony, the sugar factory should be mindful of mutual co-existence with the community to avoid a repeat of the December 2018 wildfire that destroyed over 600 acres of mature sugarcane in three days.

Government, through Uganda Development Corporation owns 40 percent stake in the Atiak Sugar Project and has since advanced more than 75 billion shillings to boost the activities of the factory which has recruited over 4000 out growers from Gulu, Amuru, Lamwo and Adumani districts.

Uganda Radio Network made repeated phone calls to Daniel Kidega, the board chairperson of the factory and Abdi Mohamoud Mohammed, the Atiak sugar factory project director to seek their responses but none of them responded.

