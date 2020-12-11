Asymptomatic patients flouting COVID-19 homecare guidelines – MOH

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has said that people who are testing positive for COVID-19 but don’t have symptoms continue to flout home-care guidelines and mixing with the community and increasing the threat of spreading the virus.

While initially whoever tested positive could be isolated at a treatment facility, the approach was revisited after an increase in the number of infections. This meant that those with mild symptoms of the virus could only be monitored from within their homes while severe cases were admitted in hospitals.

According to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director-General of Health Services, the asymptomatic cases who have clinically been found positive for the virus should be in isolation at home for 14 days. But he says many have continued mixing with the community in markets, workplaces and public transport.

This revelation by the ministry comes amidst increased infection numbers with more than 3,000 cases recorded just this week. Up to 90 percent of these are undergoing homecare treatment where one takes prescribed medicines from home and are expected not to mix with people.

Dr Aloysius Ssenyonjo, a health policy researcher at Makerere University says the approach is tricky and not achievable especially for people in the slums where up to five people may share a single room.

In an interview with URN, Ssenyonjo proposed that in some places, there should be community isolation facilities where the asymptomatic can be kept.

He adds that it’s high time the government seeks help from donors and NGOs to offer a helping hand and ensure that those that earn from pocket to mouth comply and not escape from quarantine to look for money to cater for their families.

