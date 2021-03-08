Aswa region records 33 murders in 66 days

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Aswa region has recorded its 33rd murder case since the beginning of the year. Thirty-three murders in sixty-six days translate to one murder every second day on average.

The latest murder is by 19-year-old Justine Ojok, a resident of Amilobo village, Lamogi sub county in Amuru district who reportedly beat his father to death in a fight over cooked rice.

It’s alleged that Ojok went to Keyo trading center and found his father identified as Patrick Opwonya, 57-year resident of the same area, had cooked rice, ate, and reserved some. Ojok then ate the remaining reserved rice without the notice of his father.

Trouble started when Opwonya, Ojok’s father returned home only to find his rice missing. He then demanded that his rice be brought and Ojok pleaded that he had eaten it, and then they started fighting. The incident happened on the evening of the 6th of March this year.

Christopher Acaye who witnessed the incident says Opwonya grabbed a panga while his son, Ojok reached out for a long dry club which he used to hit his father on the head, legs and other body parts causing multiple injuries which included broken hands and ribs.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa region police spokesperson confirms the arrest of Ojok saying a murder case has been preferred against the 19-year-old under CRB 139/2021 Amuru Central Police station.

This comes just three days after a mentally impaired man killed his own mother in Gulu city.

Police has attributed most of the cases to domestic violence and land disputes. By 3rd of March this year, Kitgum had recorded 9 cases followed by Agago district with 7, and Amuru 4. Other districts recorded less murders with Gulu district at 3, Gulu city and Nwoya recording 2 each while Omoro and Pader districts recorded one case each.

URN