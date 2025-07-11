Assistant DPP found dead at home

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kasangati Division are investigating the sudden death of Fatumah Bbuye Nabiwemba, an Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions. Nabiwemba was found dead in her home in Wampeewo, Kasangati Town Council, Wakiso District.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident was reported on Thursday at around 8:36 p.m. by Hamuza Kabanda, a driver at the DPP headquarters.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Nabiwemba, aged 47, had not been seen at her workplace for about four days before the discovery. She was found unresponsive in her residence, where she lived alone.

A team of detectives led by the Division Police Commander visited the scene and conducted a search, during which they recovered several items. The body was then transported to the City Mortuary for a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances under which the death occurred,” ASP Owoyesigyire stated.

In a separate statement, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions confirmed the passing of their colleague.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions regrets to announce the untimely passing of Ms. Fatumah Nabiwemba, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, which occurred at her residence. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course,” said DPP Spokesperson Jacquelyne Okui.

Nabiwemba was known for her commitment to justice and professionalism during her years of service at the DPP’s office and had risen through various ranks to become the Assistant DPP.

Sources say she was staying alone in the house, and her kids were in boarding schools.

This was the second time that Nabiwemba was reported missing. In December 2017, and was reunited with her family in February 2018.

The husband, Dr Ibrahim Sendagire, told the media at that time that he believed Nabiwemba suffered post-natal depression and disappeared because she wanted to be alone and grieve after losing her newborn baby.

***

URN