Asia-Pacific still face growing cases of COVID-19 as India records 26,291 new infections

Hong Kong, China | THE INDEPENDENT | Asia-Pacific countries are still facing growing cases of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday as India reported 26,291 new infections, the highest of this year, taking the total to 11,385,339.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 158,725 as 118 COVID-19 patients died since Sunday morning.

There are still 219,262 active cases in the country, while 11,007,352 people have been discharged so far from the hospital after medical treatment.

The total cases in Indonesia rose by 5,589 within one day to 1,425,044, with the death toll adding by 147 to 38,573, the health ministry said.

According to the ministry, 6,830 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,249,947.

The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported that 5,404 new COVID-19 infections, the highest daily tally in seven months, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 626,893.

Monday’s tally is the fourth-highest daily rise on record in the Southeast Asian country since the epidemic started in the country last year.

The death toll climbed to 12,837 after eight more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said. It added that 71 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 560,577.

South Korea reported 382 more cases, raising the total number of infections to 96,017.

Of the new cases, 112 were Seoul residents and 161 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twelve cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,318.

Six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,675.

Thailand confirmed 78 new cases, mostly via active testing, and one more fatality, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of Monday’s new cases, 74 were domestic infections while four others referred to imported cases, said CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan.

Thailand has so far confirmed 27,005 cases of infection, 24,074 of which were domestic infections while 2,931 others referred to imported cases.

So far, 26,234 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 684 others are currently hospitalized and 87 fatalities have been reported.

*********

XINHUA