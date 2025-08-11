ARUA: Two arrested for possessing military hardware

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Arua district have arrested two suspected robbers found in possession of suspected stolen properties and government stores. The suspects, identified as Vincent Yanini and Malon Avaga, were arrested on Friday.

Jimmy Anguyo, the police spokesperson for West Nile confirmed the arrest of the suspects and said it followed an incident where three other suspected armed thugs were shot last Saturday in Enjeva Village along Arua Nebbi Kampala Road while stealing goods from a moving cargo Truck. “This 12-hour operation was conducted by Police Officers from Arua Vurra District and commanded by the District Police Commander and the CIID Officer, a team of Flying Squad, Uniformed Personnel and LCs of Enjeva and Ocoko Dubai villages,” said Anguyo.

The two were arrested with two pairs of UPDF ceremonial uniforms, seven mattresses, four cooking stoves, five hammers, three bows and several arrows, one Senke motorcycle, and other items in a grass-thatched house.

The police have opened a general inquiry case file under W/N GEF 035/2025 of being in possession of suspected stolen properties and government stores, and recorded statements from witnesses as further inquiries continue.

Anguyo adds that the suspected stolen properties valued at millions of shillings and UPDF Uniforms have been recovered, documented, and are currently kept at Arua Vurra CPS as the search for more exhibits and suspects continues. According to the Police, the suspects will be presented to answer charges before the courts of law after their files are complete by early next week.