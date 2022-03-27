Arua residents query performance of CCTV cameras

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Resident of Arua have raised concerns about the state of Closed Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) installed in the city amidst rising theft cases. They say that the number of unresolved street crimes indicate that the cameras may not be operating as expected.

The installed cameras were part of a countrywide security plan following a presidential directive as a measure to curb urban crimes and heighten security in all cities.

The directive came in the wake of shootings in which several Muslim clerics and other government officials were killed by unknown people.

In Arua city, at least 29 CCTV cameras were strategically installed in May 2020 on Avenue road, near Arua hospital Gate, at the police station and all roundabouts and junctions among other strategic places within the Central Business District.

However, according to the residents, cases of theft and burglary have been on the rise recently with limited success in tracing the culprits.

Snatching of mobile phones has become a common crime along Arua-Nebbi road, Rhino camp road and Smash round about all in the central division.

Ivan Sukuru, the LCI Chairperson of Upper Bibia cell in Pangisa ward, Central division says initially they thought the CCTV cameras were working but the non-functionality of some of the security installations is influencing rising criminality in the area.

According to Sukuru, many residents no longer fear being captured on camera due to the uncertainty about their effectiveness.

Meanwhile, the LCI Chairperson of Nsambia North Cell in Awindiri ward, Muzamil Oryema wonders if the cameras have served the purpose for which they were installed.

But, West Nile Region Police Spokesperson Josephine Angucia says the cameras are up and running except few that require servicing.

Angucia also notes that manpower challenges at the station to run the operation of the cameras delayed the operations of the CCTV system.

She says the cameras have helped police to avert and investigate several crimes over the past two months of their operation.

More than 120 CCTV cameras were installed across major towns across West Nile sub-region.

