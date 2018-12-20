Arua modern taxi park complex unveiled

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A modern Taxi Park complex has been opened in Arua Municipality. The complex consists of two storied buildings with space for close to 120 lockup shops, a supermarket, a restaurant and a paved area with a parking capacity of up to 50 taxis at ago.

The construction of the facility was funded by the World Bank through the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) programme, a five-year initiative designed to enhance the infrastructural capacity of 14 municipalities across the country.

The facility which was funded by World Bank to a tune of 28 billion Shillings was constructed by China’s Chongqing International Construction Company (CICO) under the supervision of UB Consulting Engineers. It is one of the activities envisaged to streamline taxi operations in Arua municipality.

Cyrus Sebwato, the Principal Engineer at UB Consulting Engineers said that the facility is ready for use as the one-year defect liability period runs.

Arua Municipal Engineer Anthony Dradria says that the construction works were closely monitored by a joint inspection team which had experts including those from the ministry of works laboratory, to guarantee high quality executions.

Arua Municipality Mayor Isa Kato is optimistic that the complex will not only change the landscape of Arua but will lead to an increase in revenues, create jobs and business opportunities in the municipality.

Arua Resident District Commissioner Nahori Oya also expressed pride over the works but urged the people of Arua to own the facility and keep it hygienically clean.

Prior to its construction, the taxi park had been abandoned by vehicles due to its poor state. The park had poor sanitary conditions, did not have enough parking spaces and was filled with potholes which forced some drivers to quit the park for the roadside, congesting the town.

Other districts that have benefited from the World Banks’ USMID Project include Gulu, Lira, Soroti, Moroto, Mbale, Tororo, Jinja, Entebbe, Masaka, Mbarara, Kabale, Fort Portal and Hoima.

