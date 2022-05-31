Arua hospital: Two year old dies after nurse demands bribe for operation

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A two-year-old child has died at Arua Regional Referral Hospital after a nurse demanded a bribe before carrying out an operation.

Paul Wamala, a nurse attached to the theatre allegedly solicited a 210,000 Shillings bribe.

The incident happened on Saturday, after Aron Nabil, a two-year-old child was referred to the hospital for an operation after he was diagnosed with intestinal obstruction, a medical emergency caused by a blockage that keeps food or liquid from passing through the small intestine or large intestine.

According to relatives of the child, Wamala allegedly asked them to initially give him 30,000 Shillings to buy medicines to commence the procedure. He however returned shortly to the relatives asking for additional 180,000 Shillings from the relatives.

Emily Adiru, a resident of Osu cell in Bazar ward, central division, and a relative of the child says although they paid money to Wamala, he abandoned the child without carrying out the operation. According to Adiru, Wamala later refunded part of the money, 200,000 Shillings through mobile money, after she threatened to report him to the police.

Although the operation was later carried out after 8 hours of delay, the child however died later. The relatives attribute the death to the delay to attend to the child.

Miria Ahmed, a concerned resident wonders why such incidents have persisted in the facility which is supposed to serve the citizens.

When contacted, Wamala refused to comment on the allegations. Dr. Gilbert Aniku, the acting hospital director says that the hospital will issue an official statement later since consultations about the matter are ongoing.

Arua City Resident Commissioner, Alice Akello has condemned the actions of the nurse saying she has ordered his arrest.

The case has been reported to Arua regional referral hospital police post under SD reference No:05/30/05/2022.

*****

URN