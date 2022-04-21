Arsenal stun Chelsea to reignite top-four hopes

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Eddie Nketiah scored twice as Arsenal beat Chelsea 4-2 in a thrilling match at Stamford Bridge.

The striker scored his first on 13 minutes when he pounced on Andreas Christensen’s loose pass to slot the ball past Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea equalised four minutes later thanks to Timo Werner’s deflected shot.

But the visitors went back in front on 27 minutes after a slick counter was finished superbly by Emile Smith Rowe.

Chelsea levelled again five minutes later when Cesar Azpilicueta converted Mason Mount’s low cross on the latter’s 100th PL appearance.

Nketiah put Arsenal in front for a third time on 57 minutes when he turned in a Nuno Tavares cross.

Bukayo Saka earned and scored a penalty in stoppage time after Azpilicueta had brought him down to draw Arsenal level with fourth-placed Spurs on 57 points.

Chelsea stay third on 62 points.