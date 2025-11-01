Arsenal looks to extend lead at Burnley as Premier League pressure mounts

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Arsenal is expected to consolidate its lead at the top of the Premier League this weekend with a trip to a resurgent Burnley.

The league leaders travel with a four-point cushion but face a team that has won its last two games to climb five points clear of the relegation zone.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be favored at Turf Moor but must be wary. Burnley full-backs Kyle Walker-Peters and Quilindschy Hartman have been excellent this season and will be key in both containing Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze and supplying attacks for the home side.

Meanwhile, Liverpool coach Arne Slot is under pressure to spark a reaction as his team hosts Aston Villa. Liverpool has lost its last four league matches, and its crisis deepened with a midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Crystal Palace.

Slot rested key players for that cup match to prepare for Villa, meaning he has no excuses for another slip-up. That is a real possibility against a Villa side that has won its last four league games, including a victory over Manchester City.

Speaking of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola insisted his side remains a title candidate after its defeat to Villa. A major test of those credentials comes Sunday against a high-flying Bournemouth.

Andoni Iraola’s side is second in the league and playing an intense, effective style, with Antoine Semenyo as its most influential player. A win for City could lift it back to second place, but any other result would be a significant setback and underscore the magnificent job Iraola is doing.

In London, Tottenham hosts Chelsea in a derby with both teams seeking consistency. Chelsea remains without the suspended Cole Palmer and Liam Delap, whose midweek return from injury was marred by a red card. Coach Enzo Maresca saw his side win in the Carabao Cup but needs league results after three defeats in five matches.

Elsewhere, Ruben Amorim marks a year in charge at Manchester United with a visit to Nottingham Forest. Forest will be led by Sean Dyche in his first home league game since replacing Ange Postecoglou.

Forest will be without Chris Wood, giving Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi a chance after he was overlooked by Postecoglou and Nuno Espirito Santo.

Crystal Palace entertains an improving Brentford in a south London derby that could see Chistantus Uche start for the home side after Eddie Nketiah suffered another hamstring injury.

Brighton hosts a solid Leeds United, while Wolverhampton Wanderers continues to search for its first win of the season away to a Fulham side hampered by injuries to Joachim Andersen, Harry Wilson, Raul Jimenez, Samuel Chukwueze, Rodrigo Muniz, Antonee Robinson and Emile Smith Rowe.

Newcastle United will be optimistic about securing three points away to a fragile West Ham.

The round concludes Monday with an emotional night for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. His impressive Sunderland side hosts Everton, the club he joined from Sunderland in 2017. Pickford is a lifelong Sunderland fan. ■