✳ M. Ellingsen (22)

✳ K. Haugen (45 +1 og)

✳ S. Sinyan (62 og)

✳ Pepe (69)

✳ Willock (88)

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Arsenal survived an early scare in their Europa League match on Thursday, before rallying to a 4-1 victory over Norwegian side Molde.

Molde took the lead through Martin Ellingsen, before an own goal from Kristoffer Haugen levelled the score.

Another Sinyan own goal saw the hosts go ahead, a lead stretched by Pepe and Willock.