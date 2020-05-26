Army warns Karimojong warriors over attacks on military installations

Kotido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces has cautioned Karimojong Warriors against attacks on military installations.

Maj Peter Mugisa, the 3rd Division Army Spokesperson says the UPDF will invoke its powers to protect the government from any subversive activities that threaten peace.

The warning comes just days after suspected Karimojong Warriors attacked Uganda Wildlife Authority barracks at Moru-alokwamgat, in Panyangara Sub County, Kotido district. The suspected warriors stole three guns and unspecified number of ammunition.

On Thursday night, there was an attack on Napak Central Police Station by the suspected warriors. However they were repulsed by the police.

According to Mugisa, the army will have no option but to declare full-scale war on the suspected Karimojong warriors to ensure there is total peace in the region.

Mugisa also urged the leaders to sensitize the pastoralists against criminal acts such as attacks on government installations, and animal raids.

The Game Warden Matheniko- Bokora Wild Life Reserve, Wilbrado Ediau Ecodu, says that the warriors were targeting security personnel to acquire guns for carrying out atrocities including raids and killings. He said the security forces are now on alert and ready to defeat such attacks.

The LCV Chairperson Moroto, Andrew Napaja says as local leaders they are talking to the community to embrace peace and engage in productive activities instead of risking their lives in criminal activities.

Recently, a medical officer working for Moroto Regional Referral Hospital was waylaid and shot dead by suspected Karimojong Warriors in Napak district.

