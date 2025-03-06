Army, police remain cagey on who deployed JAT in Kawempe

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) and Uganda Police Force (UPF) have remained cagey on who deployed the Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce (JAT) that has terrorized opposition supporters in the ongoing Kawempe North By-election campaigns.

UPDF Spokesperson, Acting Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye and Police Spokesperson, ACP Kituuma Rusoke, have not confirmed whether JAT has been deployed on orders of the army or the request of police.

URN asked Maj Gen Kulayigye and CT Director Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) David Wasswa Ssengendo on who is now responsible for JAT actions in Kawempe, and they all said it is a joint force. Kulayigye explained that JAT is in Kawempe because the situation there is not ordinary.

“Do you think the situation in Kawempe is normal? Haven’t you seen the video of stones being thrown at the security officers? Are you not aware that Kyagulanyi was advised to use Gayaza road, but he defied?” Maj Kulayigye said.

Kulayigye’s explanation doesn’t provide extraordinary intelligence information that warranted JAT deployment. JAT is a combination of forces drawn from police, external and internal organizations, and Defence Intelligence and Security (DIS), formerly Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

Wasswa referred URN to Kituuma, who also said JAT is in Kawempe for joint security operations. Rusoke said that because of the sensitivity of the nature of the work they do, he cannot share their details. Rusoke was doubtful whether police personnel are part of JAT.

JAT has unleashed terror against the National Unity Platform (NUP), and many have sustained broken limbs. NUP leadership is compiling a list of their supporters who have been brutalized with an intent of taking legal action against JAT and other security personnel.

The chaos caused by JAT has forced the Electoral Commission, led by Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, to hold a meeting with the Director of Police Operations service, AIGP Frank Mwesigwa, to devise means for a peaceful electoral process.

Mwesigwa extolled the collaboration with the Electoral Commission and pledged security’s readiness to prevent disruptions and chaos at polling stations, Campaign events and the tally centre.

Police implored the Commission to further engage with the different political actors on adhering to the campaign guidelines during the electoral process.

URN