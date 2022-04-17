Armed group alliance welcomes Sudan’s Al-Burhan’s decision to open dialogue

Khartoum, Sudan | XINHUA | The Revolutionary Front alliance, which brings together several armed groups in Sudan, on Saturday welcomed Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan’s decision to create a suitable atmosphere for dialogue.

Al-Burhan announced in a speech in Khartoum on Friday that he would take measures to create a suitable atmosphere for dialogue, including the release of all detainees and considering the lift of the state of emergency that has been in place since Oct. 25, 2021.

“The implementation of these requirements constitutes a goodwill and serious gesture to start a dialogue that will lead to a comprehensive political settlement,” Osama Saeed, spokesman of the Revolutionary Front alliance, said in a statement on Saturday.

The alliance urged civilians to refrain from escalating the conflict and accept a political settlement through dialogue.

Al-Hadi Idriss, a member of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, called Al-Burhan’s remarks “a positive step that opens the way for comprehensive dialogue among all Sudanese and revolutionary forces.”

With a consensus of all the forces of the revolution, a solution to the Sudanese crisis would soon be reached and a democratic transformation would be achieved, he said.

Abdul-Rahim A-Sunni, a Sudanese political analyst, believes that the country’s political crisis could be resolved through serious dialogue.

“Fulfilment of Al-Burhan’s promises to release the detainees and lift the state of emergency would definitely create a suitable environment for dialogue,” Al-Sunni told Xinhua on Saturday.

He stressed the need for the opposition, especially the forces leading the protests on the street, to stop escalating the conflict and resort to dialogue.

“Due to the crisis, there is an economic, political and security deterioration that has been going on for nearly six months, it is time to search for solutions to get the country out of this crisis,” he said.

The major opposition groups, including the resistance committees, the Sudanese Professionals Association and the Forces of Freedom and Change alliance have yet to respond to Al-Burhan’s remarks.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

Since then, the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and other cities have been witnessing continued protests demanding a return to civilian rule. ■