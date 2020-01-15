Archbishop unhappy with absence of Church contributions to UCU

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The outgoing Church of Uganda Archbishop, Stanley Ntagali has expressed concern over the failure by the dioceses to contribute financial support to Uganda Christian University-UCU, a Christian institution founded by the Church.

The University which replaced the historic Bishop Tucker Theological College, a renowned training institution for clergy, operates from its main campus in Mukono with several study centres across the country. It offers more than 70 diploma, bachelors, masters and PhD study programs.

But Ntagali, the Chancellor of the university says that every diocese under the Church of Uganda is expected to contribute one percent of its offertory to the university in line with a resolution from the Provincial Assembly in 1997, the same year the university became operational.

The money is meant to support the university to run its day to day activities. However, none of the dioceses including Kampala has contributed the money, according to Ntagali.

Ntagali expressed his disappointment during his last visit to UCU main campus as he bids farewell to Christians towards the end of his tenure. Ntagali will retire this year, upon clocking the mandatory retirement age.

UCU Vice-Chancellor Dr Rev Canon John Senyonyi noted that they find numerous challenges since they don’t have external support.

“It is out of the projects that we set up that the university stands. For the church contribution would highly be welcome,” he said.

******

URN