Archbishop Ssemogerere urges priests on living simple

Rubaga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Catholic Archbishop Dr. Paul Ssemogerere has asked priests to live a life of simplicity and humility.

Ssemogerere made the remarks during Holy Thursday liturgy at Lubaga Cathedral during Chrism Mass, where all priests from all parishes and ministries gathered to renew their vows and manifest their unity with their leader, the archbishop.

Dr. Ssemogerere, who was presiding over the first Chrism Mass since his installation, noted that the clergy to be more effective ministers to their flocks, should live their lives with greater humility and simplicity taking the example of Jesus Christ the good shepherd.

His remarks were triggered by several setbacks that the church has reportedly suffered because of some priests’ arrogance and lifestyle that contrasts with their calling as ministers in the Catholic church.

Before his death, the former Archbishop Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, complained about the unruly and disobedient priests as the archdiocese was rocked by scandals involving priests. At one point, the Archbishop was forced to defrock some of those who had gone astray.

Dr. Ssemogerere who was preaching to the church whose half capacity was occupied by clergy emphasized that priests are viewed as leaders of the church in their respective communities and that the strength of a good leader lies in his capacity to listen with respect and obedience to those under his care.

He further noted it is also expected that priests must lead a life of simplicity consonant with the people they serve. Borrowing Pope Francis’s words, he asked the priests to be “shepherds with the smell of sheep grounded in the situation of their flock” so that people can sense the priest is not just concerned with his congregation but is also a fisher of men.

He also challenged the clergy to always pray and be close to their priests with affection and with their prayers, that they may always be shepherds according to God’s heart.

Rev Fr Dr Puis Male Ssentumbwe, the archdiocesan chancellor, assured the Archbishop that the clergy are ready to heed their vows and take a good example of Jesus Christ.

During Mass, the Archbishop also blessed the oils that will be used in the administration of sacraments of baptism, confirmation, ordination, and the anointing of the sick which will be used by priests throughout the archdiocese for the year.

Selected seminarians, nuns and priests carried the sacramental oils in plastic and large silver containers to the main altar with the archbishop blessing them thus performing a tradition that has been rooted in the Church since 496.

Although, blessing the oil is an old tradition, it was formally absorbed into the Holy Thursday rituals by Pope Pius XII who issued a new Ordinal for Holy Week, which reinstituted a special Mass of the chrism distinct from the evening Mass.

Rev Fr Ronnie Mubiru, Archdiocesan vocations director, used the occasion to introduce 8 rectors and acolytes who were later accepted by the archbishop as diaconate candidates. This means the eight, if they meet requirements, will be named deacons in August this year.

Holy Thursday initiates the Paschal Triduum, the period which commemorates the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus; this period includes Good Friday and Holy Saturday and ends on the evening of Easter Sunday.

URN