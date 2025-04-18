Chrism Mass: Clergy urged to uphold dignity of priesthood

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of Kampala, His Grace Paul Ssemogerere, has called on the clergy to uphold the dignity of the priesthood and avoid conduct that undermines their sacred calling.

Archbishop Ssemogerere emphasised the importance of maintaining reverence for sacred traditions and the moral integrity expected of the clergy.

“You are the chosen ones of God. Without a priest, there is no Eucharist. That’s why Christ instituted the sacrament of Holy Orders,” he said, urging priests to remain faithful to their calling and to be witnesses through both words and actions.

Ssemogerere made the remarks during the Chrism Mass held at Lubaga Cathedral, where hundreds of priests from across the Archdiocese gathered to witness the blessing of sacred oils and renew their Fidelity and loyalty to their bishop and Jesus Christ.

The Archbishop also reminded them of their anointed hands, which were consecrated to sanctify and offer sacrifice for God’s people.

“Whether your hands are young or old, they were set apart to serve. Use them for the sanctification of God’s people,” he said.

Quoting Pope Francis, Archbishop Ssemogerere urged the clergy to “guard the honour of the priesthood” and to refrain from worldly distractions and conduct unbefitting of their vocation.

Reflecting on a visit to Ireland, where he attended a family convention held at a seminary, the Archbishop recalled with sadness how the priesthood had lost respect in some communities abroad due to past scandals.

The Archbishop was referring to the sexual abuse scandal that shook the Catholic Church in Ireland. Beginning in the late 1980s, reports emerged alleging the sexual abuse of children by clergy and within Catholic institutions, first appearing as isolated incidents, but later revealing a widespread crisis.

“One seminarian told me that walking through town in clerical attire would often attract ridicule because of the actions of some priests in the past,” he said. “Thankfully, in Uganda, the priesthood remains respected, and many parents are still proud to send their children to the seminary.”

He highlighted the love and admiration the faithful in Uganda still have for the priesthood, noting how communities express disappointment when a seminarian is advised to discontinue formation.

Archbishop Ssemogerere called on priests to live exemplary lives, anchored in holiness and humility, stating that they are called to be “salt, light, and models for a world in need of inspiration.”

Like many parts of the world, the Church in Uganda— including the Archdiocese of Kampala—has not been immune to priests’ scandals. Over the years, various dioceses have grappled with cases involving priests accused of misconduct, ranging from fathering children and engaging in criminal activities to acts of insubordination against their respective bishops.

In response, the Church has taken disciplinary action in many of these cases. Some priests have been suspended or dismissed from ministry altogether, while others have undergone processes of rehabilitation. A few have been reinstated and returned to active service within the Church, following careful evaluation.

Meanwhile, during the same Mass, the Archbishop also issued a strong caution against the misuse and commercialisation of blessed sacred oils. He noted with concern the increasing number of individuals vending oils on streets and in taxi parks, falsely claiming they had been blessed.

“Sacred oils are not for sale in vending areas. They are blessed only by bishops or those authorised, and are meant to be kept and used properly within the Church,” Archbishop Ssemogerere warned.

He reminded the faithful that, according to Catholic doctrine, only ordained bishops, who possess the fullness of Holy Orders, have the authority to bless the oils used in sacraments. The oils, which include the Oil of Catechumens, the Oil of the Sick, and the Sacred Chrism, are blessed annually during the Chrism Mass, traditionally held on Holy Thursday.

“These oils are central to the Church’s liturgical life and are entrusted to priests, who act as custodians of the sacred in their respective parishes,” he explained.

In addition to the blessing of the holy oils and the renewal of priestly vows, the Chrism Mass also marked a significant milestone for seven seminarians, who publicly declared their candidature for the diaconate.

