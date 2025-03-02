Archbishop Ssemogerere condemns violence in Kawempe North by election

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere has challenged the government to allow fair competition in elections. He said there would rather be no elections, than have ones marred by violence.

His remarks follow incidents during the nomination of candidates for the Kawempe North parliamentary by-election on February 26, 2025, where operatives from the Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force (JATT) assaulted and arrested National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Erias Luyimbazi Nalukoola.

He was later released without charge. The operatives also attacked Top TV journalist Miracle Ibra, leaving him hospitalized at Nsambya Hospital with an eye injury after being struck with an object.

Presiding over mass at Our Lady of Fatima Queen of Peace Cathedral in Luwero town to mark the 28th anniversary of Kasana Luwero Diocese, Archbishop Ssemogerere condemned the violence, calling for peaceful elections and urging candidates to remain calm and follow Electoral Commission guidelines.

He also reminded security operatives to abide by President Yoweri Museveni’s directive against torturing citizens.

Luwero Town Council LC3 Chairperson Chris Johns Buwembo commended the Archbishop for speaking out, expressing hope that his message would deter further violence.

Agnes Kirabo, the Central Youth MP, urged young voters in Kawempe North to support their preferred candidates without engaging in violence.

State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo, who attended the mass, did not comment on the violence.

Instead, he urged voters to reject deceptive politicians and support leaders committed to national service.

The Electoral Commission has scheduled the Kawempe North by-election for March 13, 2025. However, concerns remain over whether the campaigns and voting will proceed peacefully, given the violence witnessed during the nomination process.

***

URN