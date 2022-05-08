Archbishop Odama says Omoro County deserves peaceful elections

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of Gulu, John Baptist Odama has called on aspirants in the Omoro County by-elections to promote harmony.

Archbishop Odama urged political parties and their candidates to denounce and desist from politics of divisionism, abuses, and hate speeches as they seek to replace the fallen Speaker of Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah who was the area Member of Parliament.

The Bishop was preaching during Sunday mass at Holy Rosary Church.

He urged the candidates who will be successfully nominated and their supporters to promote harmony among the people and allow them to choose but not force their ways to be elected.

He added that the successful candidate upon election should better the society by fighting corruption, being accountable, transparent, and upholding integrity.

Turning to Andrew Ojok, Oulanyah`s son who has shown interest to contest under the NRM party ticket, Archbishop Odama asked him to live up to the good deeds of his father if successfully elected.

His statement comes barely one week before the open-air campaign for candidates that will be successfully nominated next week.

At least ten people have picked nomination forms to vie for the Omoro County MP seat. They include Andrew Ojok Awany of NRM, Simon Toolit Akecha of NUP, Kizza Oscar of ANT, and Dicken Denis Owani of FDC.

Others on independent include Jolly Grace Laker, Terrence Odonga, Jimmy Onen Walter, Erick Lajul, and Brian Cana among others.

According to Moses Kagona, the Omoro District Returning Officer, the candidates will be allowed to start campaigns on May 16th ahead of elections set for May 26, 2022.

