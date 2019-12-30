Archbishop Ntagali takes over Kumi Diocese

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Rt Rev. Stanley Ntagali has taken over the leadership of the troubled Kumi Diocese.

This follows the retirement of Rev. Thomas Edison Irigei who has been the founding Bishop of Kumi Diocese. Bishop Irigei relinquished leadership of the diocese on Sunday at St. Phillips Cathedral, Ngora District.

Rev. Charles Okunya Oode, who was elected Bishop of Kumi Diocese on November 7th, 2019 by the House of Bishops, was not consecrated following four petitions from members of the clergy, Christians and politicians in the diocese.

On December 14th, the House of Bishops meeting held at Boroboro Parish in Lira district resolved to postpone the Consecration and Enthronement of Oode over allegations of infidelity which were raised by concerned Christians of Kumi Diocese.

Archbishop Ntagali told Christians on Sunday that a three-member committee has been appointed to investigate the allegations against Oode. The committee comprises of The Rt. Rev. George Kasangaki of Masindi-Kitara Diocese, The Rt. Rev. Samuel Bogere Egesa of Bukedi Diocese and The Rt. Rev. Patrick Gidudu of Mbale Diocese.

The committee is expected to report their findings by February 1st, to enable the province make a decision. Bishop Ntagali asked Christians of Kumi Diocese to remain calm, united and focused during the investigation processes.

Enos Osire, the Head of Laity in Kumi Diocese urged the provincial committee set by the House of Bishops to consult with all stakeholders to be able to make an informed decision.

The Archbishop appointed the retired bishop of Lango Diocese, The Rt. Rev. John Charles Odurkami as caretaker Bishop of Kumi Diocese.

This the third time Archbishop Ntagali is taking over a diocese. He has taken over leadership of Soroti Diocese and West Ankole Diocese.

