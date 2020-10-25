Archbishop Lwanga warns gov’t officials against grabbing church land

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of Kampala Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has asked government officials to desist from grabbing the church land.

Speaking at the 54th anniversary of the Kampala Archdiocese held on Sunday at Rubaga Cathedral, Lwanga said that past governments had given land to the Catholic Church and ensured that it is protected from grabbers which is not the case today.

Without divulging details, Archbishop Lwanga narrated a recent incident where he was shocked by the existence of a new land title on the same piece of land that was fraudulently processed.

He said that land grabbing is not an isolated evil affecting the country, but with other evils like murders, corruption, it is exposing the danger facing Uganda if leaders do not act swiftly to change the situation.

Lwanga also used these celebrations to appeal to the government to consider allowing churches with enough spaces like that of Rubaga to increase the number of congregants.

Lwanga also said that they only celebrate the 54 years because it is when Kampala Archdiocese was specifically created and its first Archbishop Emanuel Cardinal Wamala in 1966 October, 30.

Before that time, there existed Nsambya Diocese which harbored the Mill Hill missionaries and the Rubaga Archdiocese where Brother Lourdel Mapeera was situated.

After Uganda acquiring independence, Pope Paul VI questioned the logic behind having an archdiocese and a diocese in the same area and he ordered the joining of Nsambya Diocese with Rubaga Archdiocese leading to the formation of the current Kampala Archdiocese.

