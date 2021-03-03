Archbishop Lwanga warns gov’t against human rights violations

Mpigi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of Kampala Diocese Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has cautioned the government against the continued human rights abuses.

While leading mass at the burial of the late Msgr. Charles Kato Katongole at Katende parish church in Mpigi district on Tuesday Lwanga said that the NRM slogan ‘securing your future’ which they used in the campaigns is a direct contradiction of what is happening in the country. He said that innocent people are being arrested, abducted and tortured with impunity.

Lwanga demanded that those who are still missing be released with immediate effect or arraigned in courts of law since President Museveni has already declared openly that they are being held by security agencies in the country.

More than 100 people are reported to have been abducted by security personnel before and after the general elections. The majority were abducted after the November 18 and 19 violent protests last year following the arrest of former opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine.

Lwanga also accepted the apology of Tourism State Minister Godfrey Kiwanda. Last week Kiwanda apologized to the Catholic Church in Uganda for whatever might have taken place during and after campaigns when different statements were aired against each of the parties.

Kiwanda said the NRM party does not have a problem with the Catholic Church, but a few elements could have caused a rift in the previous campaigns.

In January, the Minister for Presidency Esther Mbayo accused Lwanga, the Catholic Church and the Buganda Kingdom of openly de-campaigning the Government and supporting the opposition. This is after several ministers in Buganda lost to the opposition in the parliamentary elections.

Archbishop Lwanga also lashed out at some government officials who say that the clergy should not meddle in politics but concentrate on preaching the word of God. According to Lwanga, the bible guides the clergy to advise their followers on all matters regarding mankind among which politics is part.

URN