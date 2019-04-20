Archbishop Lwanga calls for Uganda- Rwanda dialogue

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of Kampala, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has called for talks to resolve the differences between Uganda-Rwandan relations.

Lwanga was speaking on Friday during the Ecumenical Public way of the cross celebrated by the Uganda Joint Christian Council-UJCC at Old Kampala Secondary school.

Tensions between Uganda and Rwanda have been tense in the past months after Rwanda closed the Gatuna border post.

Rwanda also cautioned its nationals against travelling to Uganda, whom it accused of illegally detaining their nationals.

Archbishop Lwanga says that if the differences are not resolved, it will affect the business community.

Lwanga also praised Pope Francis for exhibiting humility when he kissed the feet of the two rival South Sudan leaders; President Salvar Kiir and his First Vice President Riek Machar.

According to Lwanga, many people were shocked by the act by the Pope. He says that there is no sin that is impossible to forgive.

He also called on Ugandans to hold the motto “For God and My Country”, in high esteem.

The Archbishop of Church of Uganda, Stanley Ntagali-who was the main celebrant, asked judicial officers to put an end to the continuous suffering that many Ugandans are forced to go through because they are poor. He cited the continuous land evictions in the country.

Ntagali urged the judicial officers to prioritize land cases because delayed justice has caused suffering to the poor.

Christians from Christ the King church, Rubaga, Namirembe, Kawempe, Mengo, and All Saints Cathedral participated in the ecumenical public way of the cross.

The celebrations was held under the theme from John 10; 10; “I have come in order that you might have life-life in all its fullness.

