Archbishop Kiwanuka laid to rest in Tororo

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop Emeritus of Tororo Archdiocese, Denis Kiwanuka Lote has been laid to rest.

Archbishop Kiwanuka, who was the first Bishop of Kotido Diocese and the second Metropolitan of Tororo Archdiocese, passed away on Sunday at Nsambya hospital where he had been battling several illnesses.

He was laid to rest on Thursday outside the Uganda Martyrs Cathedral Nyangole in Tororo district. Lote died at the age of 84. His burial was witnessed by hundreds of people who praised him for being a humble servant of God.

The Archbishop of Tororo Archdiocese His Grace Dr. Emmanuel Obbo asked Christians to reflect on life whenever a person dies because it’s the same journey all people follow. He said that Lote served the church wholeheartedly from childhood in the mission where he grew up to his death as the Archbishop Emeritus of Tororo.

The Papal Nuncio to Uganda His Excellency Most Rev. Luigi Bianco expressed sadness with the untimely demise of the Archbishop Emeritus. He thanked Kiwanuka for uniting the church in the Archdiocese in which he served.

The Bishop of Kotido Diocese Giuseppe Filippi where Kiwanuka served as the first Bishop asked Christians to have hope because God can lead one to do unbelievable things like he used Kiwanuka from a humble background to the position of the Archbishop.

He however told Christians that death is not the end of life but the beginning of a new life through the resurrection.

The Tororo municipality MP Apollo Yeri Ofwono praised Kiwanuka for his great contribution to education by opening more schools and building churches within the Archdiocese.

Ofwono said that President Museveni pledged to spare time and personally visit the Archbishop of Tororo, to condole with him on the loss of a great man who contributed a lot to this country.

URN