Archbishop Kazimba skips UJCC prayers citing busy schedule

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Anglican Church says it’s not ready to organize or attend prayers under the Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC) were it is a member ,due to the busy schedule of the Archbishop Samuel Kazimba Mugalu.

The Archbishop had already announced in church at Namirembe Cathedral that they will hold prayers for three days as Christian churches under UJCC praying for the country to have peaceful national general elections for 2021.

The Archbishops Chaplain Rev.Johnson Kansiime said that the Anglican Church will not be in position to host the rotational prayers that were to happen tomorrow the 06th of January at the Namirembe Cathedral due to the busy schedule of the Archbishop Samuel Kazimba Mugalu with Provincial pastoral work.

On January 01st the Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga who also serves as the chairman for the council while giving his News Years message during the mass at Rubaga Cathedral announced a three prayers and fasting for all Christians that follow under the UJCC.

Lwanga noted that the rotational three days prayers and fasting were to be held in all the three churches that compose UJCC with an intention to see the country have peaceful national general elections 2021 that is due on January 14th 2021.

According to Kansiime the Anglican Archbishop Kazimba Mugalu was not able to attend the first prayers that were organized by the catholic faith in Munyonyo Martyrs Shrine and also the Orthodox Church at Namungoona today and not even delegating someone.

Though the prayers were supposed to be concluded on January 06th 2021 at Namirembe, the Chaplain stresses that is will not be possible.

However, a source from the church communications department who wants to stay anonymous attributed the church’s attitude to security interference saying that the Archbishop himself announced on Sunday that they will be having rotational prayers under UJCC praying for peaceful elections.

He says the church had even started announcing on its FM radio station inviting people to attend on January 06th the day when the Anglican was to be the host. He also indicates that same church had organized to host presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu at its Namirembe radio station but security forced them to drop the arrangement.

Following the UJCC initial arrangement the Orthodox Church was to hold the prayers on the 05th of January 2021 which the Archbishop Metropolitan Yonah Lwanga confirmed while in Munyonyo and they are held in Namungoona.

According to the program the Anglican Church was supposed to host the same prayers on the last day which is tomorrow the Wednesday January 06th at Namirembe Cathedral.

The Archbishop for the Anglican church Archbishop Samuel Kazimba Mugalu did not show up for the prayers in Munyonyo and never sent a representative.

