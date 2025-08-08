Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu hails PostBank for driving financial inclusion across the country

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of Church of Uganda Rev. Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has commended PostBank Uganda for driving financial inclusion across the country. He applauded the team during a courtesy visit made by the Bank leadership at the provincial office in Namirembe on August 6.

The visit was a follow-up to a courtesy call made in August 2024, during which the Archbishop met with PostBank Managing Director Julius Kakeeto and laid the foundation for a strategic alliance rooted in shared values, purpose, and a long-term vision for meaningful impact.

During the meeting held at Namirembe today, PostBank which has embarked on a rebrand journey to Pearl Bank and the Church of Uganda agreed on a continued partnership aimed at strengthening financial security for Bishops, Clergy and the Church community. The partnership will empower both parties to co-create and implement tailored solutions that promote sustainable financial management, ultimately ensuring financial security and dignity in retirement for those who have served with dedication.

“The Church has always been an instrumental pillar in shaping our faith and we applaud the Archbishop for his oversight and leadership to the Church of Uganda and the administrative team that serve alongside him,” said Martin Mugisha, Executive Director of Operations at PostBank Uganda.

He added, “Last year, the Archbishop paid a courtesy visit to PostBank and informed the Bank officials of the need to support the clergy and the church community across the country to create sustainable financial security mechanisms, manage church finances better, and improve support to their families, and we did exactly that”.

Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu commended the alliance, saying, “The church is focused on transforming communities—spiritually, socially, and economically. Its work impacts families, churches, schools, and even health centers, hence it aims at witnessing a more dignified life for all its people, especially the vulnerable.”

“As spiritual leaders, we are stewards of both hope and action. We believe that with support like yours, we can bring about meaningful change, whether it’s through education, economic empowerment, or pastoral care”, he added.

The Archbishop further mentioned, “When we visited last year, we not only received a warm reception but a clear demonstration of support. You shared your vision with us, and I must say, it aligns closely with what we strive for in our ministry—to serve, to uplift, and to transform lives.”

“The journey ahead requires joint effort, compassion, and leadership with vision; therefore, let us be intentional about the next steps. Let us not only promise transformation, let us live it”, The Archbishop concluded.

The collaboration between the Bank and Church of Uganda focuses on providing a dignified and secure retirement for Bishops, Clergy and Church Community members. The Bank has committed annual seed capital for the next five(5) years to launch and support this initiative, along with other efforts that align with its purpose of fostering prosperity for Ugandans.

About PostBank Uganda

PostBank Uganda (PBU) rebranding to Pearl Bank is purposed to foster prosperity for Ugandans and has since its establishment extended tailored financial services to enable them to Grow and Prosper by facilitating their participation in social economic activities that improve their livelihoods.

The Bank is a limited liability company that was incorporated under the Companies Act in 1998 and is owned by the Government of Uganda with 100% shareholding. PostBank Uganda, a fully-fledged commercial bank, boasts of a wide branch network of 58 branches countrywide, and over 3,000 Agents. These are complemented by PostMobile – *263#, PostApp, PostOnline and smart ATMs

