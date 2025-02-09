Archbishop Kaziimba heads to Egypt for Global Anglican Bishops retreat

Cairo, Egypt | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, has departed for Cairo, Egypt, to attend the Global South Fellowship of Anglicans (GSFA) Bishops Formation Retreat.

The retreat is scheduled from Monday, February 10th to 16th, 2025 in Egypt.

During the retreat, Archbishop Kaziimba will facilitate a session on leadership integrity and partnership building for sustainable development.

The Global South Fellowship of Anglican Bishops brings together Orthodox Anglicans composed of 12 Provinces from Africa, Asia, and Latin America. It also recently welcomed the Anglican Church of North America (ACNA) from the Global North with whom they share biblical values, in terms of condemning homosexuality.

The GSFA is an ecclesiastical part of the greater Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON) founded in 2008 by conservative Anglican leaders who felt that the traditional teachings of the Anglican Church were being compromised by liberal interpretations. Therefore, the GAFCON movement within the Anglican Communion emerged in response to theological and doctrinal differences, particularly regarding issues such as homosexuality and the authority of scripture.

The movement provides a platform for Orthodox Anglicans to congregate, affirm their common beliefs, and address what they perceive as departures from traditional Anglican doctrine and practice within the Anglican Communion.

Bishop Alfred Olwa, the Chairman of the Leadership and Ministerial Formation Track, and Archbishop Dr. Justin Badi, Chairman of the GSFA Steering Committee, the Egypt retreat aims to equip bishops with essential ministry skills, enabling them to be faithful guardians of the flock and zealous leaders in mission.

Archbishop Kaziimba was accompanied by his Chaplain, Rev. Johnson Kansiime, and will be joined by Bishops: Michael Chorey from Karamoja, North Ankole Bishop, Alfred Muhoozi, and Prof. Alfred Olwa from Lango.

This year’s GSFA retreat follows the first retreat hosted by the Church of Uganda last year at the Lweza Training and Conference Center, in Entebbe. A total of 26 bishops attended, from six Provinces: Myanmar (Burma), IAMA (Angola), Uganda, DR Congo, Indian Ocean (Mauritius and Madagascar) and Alexandria (The Horn of Africa).

