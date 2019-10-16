Arcade traders want President to sign Landlord and Tenants Bill

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tenants in Kampala have asked President Museveni to sign the Landlord and Tenants bill.

On Tuesday several traders operating in arcades met at JBK hotel to discuss challenges they face while conducting their businesses.

Swaibu Buzigu a trader at Mukwano Arcade says they continue battling with Landlords who want to hike rental fees.

They accuse the landlords of increasing rent abnormally, double allocation of shops, eviction of tenants on short notice and demanding payments in foreign currencies.

Buzigu says that they need the bill signed so as to protect them from exploitation by the landlords.

The Landlord and Tenants bill was passed in June and it is yet to be assented by the President.

The bill generated debate putting tenants and Landlords on opposite sides. Land Lords opposed provisions that barred them from asking for rent in foreign currency.

The tenants claim the President seems to be favoring landlords who were opposed to some provisions of the bill.

Tom Katongole, a dealer in phones and phone accessories at Cares Corner says that Landlords currently exercise a lot of power over the tenants.

He says they can rent out and evict traders at any time and also penalize tenants for failure to make payments on time.

The Chairman of Kampala Arcade Traders Association (KATA) Geoffrey Katongole says they will continue advocating for the rights of tenants.

URN