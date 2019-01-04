Apple’s bombshell raises trillion-dollar question

Washington, United States | AFP | Apple’s bombshell news — a sharply weaker revenue outlook and lower iPhone sales — has raised questions over the future of the California giant, which until recently had been seen as the undisputed innovation leader in the tech sector.

Apple’s rare admission on Wednesday cited steeper-than-expected “economic deceleration” in China and emerging markets and noted that trade frictions between Washington and Beijing were taking a toll on its smartphone sales.

But the news raised questions on whether Apple — the first to reach a $1 trillion valuation and until recently the world’s most valuable company — is seeing a bump in the road or is starting to slide back from its leadership position.

Some analysts point to Apple’s dependence on iPhone sales to drive revenue and profits, even as it tries to diversify its product base and add services such as music and digital payments.

“The iPhone has been supporting the company for than a decade,” said Roger Kay, analyst at Endpoint Technologies Associates.

“The world isn’t coming to an end for Apple but it’s a major inflection point. Up to now, Apple has defied gravity by growing faster than any other company in the market, but mathematically it was impossible to beat the market forever.”

Apple shares skidded nearly nine percent in morning trade Thursday, and have lost more than 30 percent the company’s valuation hit $1 trillion last year.

Kay said the trillion-dollar valuation was “irrational” and based on growth projections Apple is unlikely to achieve without a new catalyst.

Apple, which has been growing in China even though it lacks a dominant position, is pressured by tariffs and other trade issues, further inflamed by the arrest of China-based Huawei’s chief financial officer in Canada at the behest of the United States.

Huawei has overtaken Apple as the third largest global smartphone maker despite limited presence in the United States.

– ‘At a crossroads’ –

The update suggested a disappointing figure for iPhone sales, the key driver of revenue and profit for the California tech giant.

Apple said that it expects weak iPhone sales in other emerging markets, driving down revenue despite some positive signs in developed markets and in its other products and services.

The company slashed its revenue guidance for the first fiscal quarter of 2019, ended December 29, to $84 billion — sharply lower than analyst forecasts averaging $91 billion.

“Apple stock is now at a crossroads,” said a research note Thursday from Gene Munster and Will Thompson of the investment firm Loup Ventures.

“Some investors will consider the stock broken.. but we’ve followed the company long enough to know there is cyclicality in the market’s relationship with Apple.”

Munster and Thompson said it would take “a new product category,” or large acquisition to allow Apple to regain its momentum.