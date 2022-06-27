Lack of diagnostic facilities escalates the problem

Kampala, Uganda | Patricia Akankwatsa | The problem of antimicrobial resistance in infectious agents has been rising, and there is global concern that in the absence of interventions to reverse these trends, the means to treat infectious diseases will be limited and out of reach for many, especially those living in low- and middle-income countries.

One of the biggest causes of antimicrobial resistance is the lack of diagnostic facilities which makes targeted treatment impossible, and this has a significant impact on medical care for the majority of patients with infections, especially those with lower incomes.

While visiting Kiruddu Referral Hospital on June 21 to check on the progress of setting up a modern microbiology laboratory, Oliver Schenk, Chief of the State Chancellery and State Minister of Saxony Germany, said that infections and resistance to antibiotics are global health problems that tend to worsen due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, particularly in countries with less developed health systems.

“This is why the Leipzig University Medical Centre and in Kampala both the Infectious Diseases Institute at Makerere University and the Kiruddu National Referral Hospital have formed a partnership to draw up a strategy for achieving direct and sustainable improvements in the care of patients with bacterial infections,” he said.

The project is part of the Government and the Federal States Programme (BLP), which is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The strategy is designed to mitigate collateral damage due to COVID-19 and permanently strengthen the health system. The BLP project is setting up a modern microbiology laboratory at the Kiruddu National Referral Hospital to expand its diagnostic capacity.

According to Dr Michael Klingler, Portfolio Manager GIZ Uganda, microbiological diagnostic testing to identify pathogens and their respective resistance patterns are available to patients with infectious diseases in Kampala (Uganda) only as part of a scientific study or for a very small group of patients paying for themselves.

“The procedure for sending off samples for testing is complicated, and this delays the results,” he said.

Dr Charles Kabugho, the executive director of Kiruddu referral hospital said he was honoured to have this partnership because the new microbiology laboratory will help in quick diagnosis.

“The laboratory came with a VITEK machine for diagnosing infections faster. Our microbiologists have attested to that. We now get results in 24 hours or less.”

The Ministry of Health Annual Health Sector Performance Report for 2020/2021 indicates that antimicrobial resistance is the second leading cause of hospital admission deaths, accounting for 2,944 mortalities. At least 45,042 people died in hospitals in 2019/2020 while in 2020/2021, the number increased to 45,990.