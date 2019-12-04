Anti-corruption walk paralyzes transport in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Transport within Kampala city centre was on Wednesday paralysed following the anti-corruption walk. The walk is aimed at intensifying the fight against corruption.

The walk being led by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni started at around 8:30 am from the Constitutional Square to Kololo Ceremonial Grounds where the main event is taking place.

He was accompanied by ministers, Members of Parliament, members of civil society organizations and religious leaders among others.

The walk however paralyzed traffic in the central business district and other parts of the town.

Several roads in the central business district were closed forcing many motorists to abandon their vehicles and resorted to walking. All motor cycles were also not allowed to go beyond the cut off points.

Major roads leading to the city centre were blocked by military and police. The usually busy Kampala and Jinja roads were empty of cars while businesses on the roads were closed.

Motorists heading to the city centre from Wandegeya were also diverted to Nakasero Road while Nile Avenue was also restricted and motorists diverted at Speake Road.

In some places, Boda Boda cyclists also hiked the transport costs.

Erias Ssembatya, a resident of Bwaise says that he was charged 4,000 shillings to town yet he normally pays 3,000 shillings.

URN