ANT to focus on building strong state institutions – Muntu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Alliance for National Transformation-ANT party will focus on building strong state institutions and credible alternative forces to check those in power.

The ANT President Gen. Mugisha Muntu says that the NRM government has suffocated the country’s institutions that are supposed to hold them accountable.

Muntu was on Tuesday meeting party delegates in Kasese. Muntu said Uganda needs proper governance systems, equity, justice and leaders that will work for all citizens.

He however said that for a developed country to exist, there must be a well-structured system that can check persons holding responsibility at all levels.

Muntu also blamed Ugandans who think that those serving in government cannot be held accountable for their actions.

Muntu says leaders are supposed to operate under the constitution but it’s unfortunate that many have become managers of the country than serving as leaders.

He is hopeful that the institutions in the country can regain their power once voters thoughtfully select individuals who are committed to offering quality leadership.

Mugisha also rallied the people of Kasese not to let down the resilience of ANT against the NRM government.

Winnie Kiiza, the Kasese Woman Member of Parliament and one of the ANT mobilizers asked the electorate to embrace party’s ideas.

ANT also opened an office in Kasese town. Edward Matebere, the Kasese ANT spokesperson and secretary for mobilization says that the office is meant to oversee the coordination and management of party activities in the district.

Ramathan Atuhaire a party supporter says the office is a clear indication of how the party is organized and will attract support across the country.

******

URN