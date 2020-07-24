ANT delegates conference awaits electoral commission clearence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential aspirant Maj Gen Gregory Mugisha Muntu has slammed the national Electoral Commission for failing to extend a green light for the commencement of vital political activities within his party.

According to the electoral roadmap released recently, the Alliance for National Transformation- ANT planned to hold it’s first delegates conference on August 6, less than two weeks from now. According to Muntu, the party is still waiting for clearance from the Electoral Commission, to confirm the events as planned.

Muntu said that ANT agents presented a video clip to the Electoral Commission showing the huge crowds in Kampala’s central business district, a number bigger than what the delegates conference intends to attract. He adds that a conference of this nature cannot be dangerous to participants in any way if all standards operating procedures are followed.

He also said that the party has acquired the needed capacity to hold a meeting of all it’s delegates in an open space where people will follow all world Health Organization and Ministry of Health guidelines on COVID-19 prevention.

Meanwhile, Muntu commented an alliance between People Power, a pressure group championed by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi and the National Union Platform. He said that the gesture of establishing a political party alongside a pressure group will serve to bring back hope and trust among Ugandans on the view that political parties can be used to better a county’s governance.

URN