Anita Among power at Parliament

How former backbencher-turned Deputy Speaker has transformed the No.5 job

Kampala, Uganda | IAN KATUSIIME | On Nov. 01 a dossier by a whistleblower was received by the Inspector General of Government (IGG) calling for a forensic investigation into the conduct of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anitah Among.

It was one of several dossiers that made the rounds online accusing Among of soliciting for bribes and also accusing her of extortion from different government officials and business people.

The allegations were attributed to the outsized role Among has carved for herself at parliament and in national politics.

And she responded to the allegations strongly.

“I will not be intimidated by anybody. I am emotionally strong and I want to assure you that I am Deputy Speaker for the next 10 years,” she said. “I want to ask the women leaders not to be intimidated by those who want to bring them down.”

In a show of strength, Among added that she was ready for the other ten years as Speaker in an echo of Kadaga’s leadership trajectory at Parliament.

This was during a plenary session as MPs were paying tribute to Florence Alice Lubega, the first female MP in Uganda’s legislative history.

Equally on social media, a host of MPs came out in defence of the deputy speaker against the allegations of financial impropriety and abuse of office she was facing.

These included Cabinet ministers like Thomas Tayebwa, the Government Chief Whip who defended her in her a tweet. “It’s easy to destroy others but difficult to build our own names. The Deputy Speaker of Parliament is No. 5 in the hierarchy of Govt & must be treated with respect.”

Tayebwa said he has known Among since 2004 and rubbished the allegations against her. It is said President Museveni was briefed on the accusations against the deputy speaker but is keeping his cards close to his chest.

Among’s new role controlling the levers at parliament is a far cry from two years ago who when she was the vice chair of Parliament’s Committee on State Authorities and State Entreprises (COSASE). Abdul Katuntu, Bugweri County MP, was the chairperson of COSASE as it took on a special probe of how Bank of Uganda (BoU) sold off a number of private banks.

A the time, Among kept a low profile as Katuntu took on the BOU top brass at a time they were embroiled in endless scandals. Fast forward to 2021 and Among’s path to power was cleared as she sailed to her current position unopposed. It has been a complete transformation for the then little known former FDC deputy treasurer.

In October, Among made another play for power. Parliament passed the Administration of Parliament (Amendment) Bill 2021, which among others formally makes the Deputy Speaker a Member of the Parliamentary Commission. Among was attending the commission sessions courtesy of her position but it did not have the position in its original ranks.

The Bill, moved by a Private Member, Anthony Akol (FDC, Kilak North), awaits presidential assent. It was also the first legislation presided over by Among. The second one is the East African Crude Oil Pipeline [EACOP] [Special Provisions] Bill, 2021 passed on Dec.09.

Chairing parliament

Away from legislation, Speaker Jacob Oulanyah has been a near no show. Apart from presiding over parliament when the House passed the NSSF Bill that grants workers access to midterm savings, records show that Oulanyah who vied for the Speakership after having been alienated and antagonised by Kadaga’s leadership style, has largely kept away from substantive parliament business.

The spokespersons at Parliament including one attached to the office of the Speaker could not be reached for comment regarding the Speaker’s schedule and that of his deputy on how they allotted time for each other to chair sessions. But Oulanyah had vowed that it would be an equal share for the two principals once he grabs the mace which has not been the case. Up to now it is not clear, whether Oulanyah empowered his deputy or ceded power to her.