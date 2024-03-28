The Museveni-Among bromance

Why I feel sympathy for the president even when he embraces a speaker who has blatantly looted public funds
THE LAST WORD | Andrew M. Mwenda | After the hue and cry on social media against our looting speaker of parliament, Anita Among, President Yoweri Museveni appeared in her constituency with her. It was the inauguration of a “private” hospital built by Among. The hospital is appropriately named after Museveni’s son, the current Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) and potential heir to the presidency, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba. One of the wards was also named after Muhoozi’s wife, Charlotte.
Some friends and acquittances close to power insisted that Museveni was going to arrest Among and send her to jail. They said that he had collected a large inventory of her loot including her real estate assets and was ready to pounce. I insisted that would not happen. People often forget that Museveni is half lion and half fox; but the fox in him is more lethal than the lion. From the perspective of real politick (you can call it Machiavellian politics if you like), it makes no sense for Museveni to jail Among. I will return to this later on.
For now, let us deal with the entertaining hospital-opening show starring Museveni and featuring Among. The speaker of parliament knelt before the president and declared: “I know you don’t believe in kneeling, but I am kneeling for you. I want to tell you that you are the only person who is there for me. You are the only person who knows me as an asset. I will never disappoint you and this is my commitment.”
Then she pulled out the clincher: “I want to thank you for promoting our brother, Gen. Muhoozi, to become CDF. For us we believe in the Father, the Son and the Holly Spirit. We are still here with you the Father. When you tell us to move, we shall move to the son and be guided by the Holy Spirit.” Watching on television, I found myself muttering almost to myself, “brilliant, simply brilliant!” and then the camera turned to Museveni. Seated there with an almost impenetrable expression, I peered inside his soul and saw the president beam with ironic satisfaction.
Then it was Museveni’s turn to speak. “I have been hearing people attacking Anita Among and some other MPs. Many of these young MPs are learners direct from university… sometimes they may be excited and get loans, debts, … or make mistakes. But within NRM we always see how to help our people and get them out of their mistakes,” the president said wearing a tough face and went on, “How can you talk so much on social media about Anita Among? How about those who are working with foreigners? We are going to expose those traitors!” It was a magnificent performance.
Clearly, the tone of this article is celebratory of Museveni and Among’s antics. Many of my readers get upset at me for this tone which seems to endorse this kind of crass materialism in politics. So, let me first climb the moral ladder and express my self-righteous moral indignation at this circus. Let me first act the “original Andrew Mwenda” many readers are always keen to remind me.
The NRM revolution was born in a moment of great promise and great hope. It is almost impossible for me to recapture the emotional tone of that moment. But the depth of it, the fullness of it, and the promise if offered left a mark on all those who were in any way touched by the events of that time. It was seen by many as a new era, a new dawn, a new beginning, a rebirth, a reawakening.
So many of the men and women who fought for the NRM revolution did so for high-minded public-spirited reasons: to fight dictatorship and end tyranny, tribalism and corruption and to bring about democracy, respect for human rights plus ensure a clean and honest government that serves the people. In pursuit of these ideals, tens of thousands of lives were lost, families left behind, careers abandoned, property destroyed, educations sacrificed.
But the dreams of that time have given way to disillusionment. The shamelessness with which public officials plunder public resources without any care for the country as a hyena does to its prey; the ruthless suppression of political movements and individuals seeking to oppose this mismanagement; and the sullen cynicism of many Ugandans today reflect how far we have sunk. Public institutions no longer embody a collective vision but instead reinforce a pattern of private advantage that is harmful to the country.
When I look at Museveni today, he represents a pale shadow of the man who inspired us in our youth. Standing there defending Among, after she had systematically looted public resources and been exposed on social and traditional media, was tragic. What happened? How did Museveni climb down from his moral pedestal to a pathetic figure defending the indefensible? It is then that my soul reaches out to this giant of a man, this old revolutionary, a victor in a thousand battles, this, the hero of my youth, now caught in the contradictions of power and politics beyond anything he imagined.
It is then that I climb down from my self-righteous pedestal moral indignation and return to the reality of politics – politics as it is, not as it should be. I stop being a moralist and become an analyst. When I analyze politics, I feel sympathy for Museveni. In war, they say, even the best of military plans collapses on the first contact with the enemy. In politics, even the highest of ideals collapse at the first contact with its reality – except, perhaps under rare circumstances like those we find in post genocide Rwanda.
“Men make history”, Karl Marx wrote while commenting on the coup by Louis Napoleon Bonaparte, “but they do not make it as they please; they do not make it in circumstances selected by themselves but under circumstances directly found, given and transmitted from the past.” Museveni must deal with Uganda as it is, not as it should be or as he would wish it to be. But before I come to that, let me first return to Among.
The years 2022 and 2023 were a good for her. She drew large sums of money from the public purse and used it generously on herself. For most human beings, the personal is always the most attractive. She bought and renovated a mansion in Nakasero at a cost of $3.5m. She built herself gorgeous mansion in her village and is now building an even grander one in Munyonyo at a colossal amount. She bought her husband luxury cars. One time her designer in London did for her a dress at $67,000 (53,000 GBP).
Yet I think this part of Among’s spending on herself, though morally revolting, blinds us to the purpose of her loot. Most of her loot is used for political purposes – to buy off MPs; to ensure the house serves the president and the NRM agenda.
As I wrote in my first column on this issue, Among has been a very effective speaker. Just put yourself in Museveni’s shoes. The president’s biggest headache has always been parliament. Getting bills passed, budgets and loans approved or even the constitution amended is tough business. Under Rebecca Kadaga, there were even fist fights on the floor of parliament that went viral globally. This is embarrassing.
Among had tamed parliament, thereby making Museveni’s job easier. Having come from the opposition and joined NRM, Among has been a bridge between the two sides. She has close personal relations with MPs on both sides of the isle. They all share with her their most intimate worries and anxieties. As Museveni said at her function, most of these are financial.
A few years ago, media reported that 50% of MPs don’t get any salary at all. It is deducted at source to pay back loans. Another 30% earn less than 50% of their salaries. Only 20% of MPs get more than 50% of their wages. Debts have compromised our legislators. Yet these are the people we expect to hold the executive to account!
For many years, speakers at Uganda’s parliament had not learnt how to exploit this vulnerability. Many government projects were rightly and sometimes wrongly delayed by MPs who have power to approve them. It is among who has helped Museveni to effectively exploit this vulnerability to maximum advantage. Most of the cash she steals serves an important political purpose, the balance she indulges herself.
This has been the price of our democratization. From 1986-96 Museveni was president and speaker of parliament, then called the NRC. If he needed something important from parliament, he would wear military fatigues, personally chair the house and forcefully bend it to his will. When we democratized, Museveni could no longer use intimidation. He began using bribery. The budget for gifts at state house grew.
Then came Among. She is crude but effective. Instead of waiting for Museveni to invite MPs to state house for tea and then buy them off, she would get money from the house budget and sort them out herself. For Museveni, Among killed two birds with one stone. The financial strain on state house was reduced, so the president could deploy his budget to other pressing matters. Second, the president no longer needed to be personally involved in the day-to-day business of buying-off of MPs. Among did it.
But a new problem emerged. This cunny use of the parliamentary budget to control MPs gave Among enormous power. As she became more and more powerful, intelligence (and some competitors) began claiming she has presidential ambitions. Museveni was inundated with constant reports of her ambitions; the money she is raking to realize them and the MPs she has under her palm. Among has businesspersons close to her. Some were called and asked not to give her money, saying she is becoming a threat. Her bank accounts and those of her PA and bodyguard were printed as well.
Many people thought Museveni the lion would pounce – because this is the part of him they fear. Yet it is Museveni fox who has acted. Most people fear the lion part. The lion is always a weapon of last resort. With such evidence of her indiscretions, Museveni did not need to jail Among. He must have seen that he can use all her skills to control parliament while avoiding the risk of her presidential ambitions. If you are Museveni’s handler, it was time to leak her loot, for then she becomes vulnerable. Compromised by her own indiscretions, you can use her as you want. That is why she was kneeing in Bukedea and openly declaring that only the president can save her from her greed. And be reassured her.
I wrote in this column that this is politics 101. It is the way the game is played in every country on this planet – with a few exceptions. But even in these exceptions, it is because of circumstances rather than because of the morals of the players. Museveni can now eat his cake and still have it. He can have a powerful and effective speaker of parliament but also one who can do his bidding with zero capacity to threaten him and whatever succession plan he has. If Among went off script, she would be sent to jail and the country would celebrate the president for finally making “the right decision.” Brilliant!
This power dynamic was on full display in Bukedea. Museveni always refers to public officials of high rank by their official titles. Did anyone notice that on that day in Bukedea, not once did he refer to Among as speaker? He constantly referred to her as Anita Among as if she was his daughter or underling. Ideally, parliament and the executive should be equal. Among has placed the house under Museveni’s control, with her acting as his assistant. This is the sin Kadaga committed: she always tried to assert parliamentary independence.
I have spent years studying politics. I have immersed myself in the intricacies of politics in USA and UK, reading every major book I could lay my fingers on. I have read politics in ancient Greece and Rome and read widely great power politics. I find Museveni’s behavior, even though morally reprehensible, normal politics. Any of his critics, given a chance to be in his position, would act exactly like him or fail. The only difference between him and them is that he is in power, they are not. If they got into power, they would find that the rules of this game demand that you act exactly as he does. Those who fail to act this way lose power. The sad thing is that it makes little sense to uphold your moral principles, lose power and go home. Why? Because you have no guarantee your successor will have such moral scruples.
When I was young and intelligent, I tended to reduce all judgment to what is morally right. But reading helped me mature. Now I think I am old and wise and less prone to make moral judgements on what leaders do. Instead, I try to assess politicians with clinical detachment. This has been a good relief for me. It freed me from partisan anger. And once I was no longer angry, I became less inclined to making conclusions that righteous anger demands: I am right and virtuous, and the other persons are wrong and evil. Now I can study politicians’ motivations with less moral baggage and empathize with their dilemma even when I am personally revolted by their actions. Welcome to the older, mature and I would even say, wiser, Andrew Mwenda.
amwenda@independent.co.ug
I would hasten to add, instead, the younger, intelligent, brilliant, vibrant, caring, add moralist if u like, Andrew Mujuni Mwenda, simply heeded the old adage “if u can not beat them join them”!!! Period, nothing less or more
Mwenda does not stop to amaze and surprise.
He started off his journalism career with The Monitor, by being critical and objective in his reporting about this same Regime. That earned him many enemies within the system including people from his own district, tribe and possibly family.
Second part of Mwenda, was post 2007/2008 , when he became a strong defender of this corrupt, oppressive, tribalistic and ineffective regime. That Mwenda till the last 3 articles, could see nothing wrong with M7 (and all similar regimes across the world). He was singing accolades from the roof tops for them where ever they are. He defended corruption, the undermining of democracy , the roughshods on the rule of law, the breakdown of public services etc…, to the hilt. For instance when over 100 innocent civilians including women and children were massacred in Kasese and buried in a shallow grave ; over 50 were gunned down in less that 30 minutes on the streets of Kampala ; many people arrested and held incommunicado and some have never been found, while the regimes henchmen, boot-leakers, the 1st family were looting government coffers, he never said a word but diverted his readers to politics in the Western Europe or in praise of Putin
Now [3rd Mwenda] is flirting with being critical against the regime. Or is it a personal vendetta against Among?? Among is feathering the nest for Gen Muhozi/ Baby Doc to take over from Papa Doc (Read Haitian History]. This is what Mwenda has been advocating for. So as an observer I don’t see what Among has done wrong in the scheme of getting the “Father ; Son and Holy Spirit ” rule the country indefinitely (albeit, I abhor the blasphemy of comparing this corrupt and morally inept family to GOD ; Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit. You meet your comeuppance when you elevate yourself to the status of GOD ]. So what I and those who read your contradictory article are confused about is – are you against Among because, she is now displaced you in furthering the Kainerugaba succession agenda or there is another insidious plan at play here??
Jao,
Andrew is not a hater or anything like that but I would love to say that he is from the school of realism in 2024. If you sit back for a minute and digest everything in this article, you are more likely to notice that he too is unhappy with the way things are going but is realistic enough to say that “ this is how the world works”, and more so it’s also true that those who are very critical of the way things are panning out right now are more likely to do 5 times more/worse if they were in the same position. And THAT is realism.
He is acting analyst 101
Chris K
YES . Andrew Mujuni Mwenda is a contradictory “realist” who wants to have his Kabalagala or Chapati and eat it…. He is a realist who benefited from corruption he defends in many articles and Radio presentations and so has his family. His sister is a minister of State for Primary Health [ or no Health in Uganda but sending those close to the Government to India, USA, Germany and South Africa while the Ugandan Tax payer die in Urine , rat and bed- bug infested hospitals or Health Care 1, 11 or 111] and his brother is commander of Land forces and Operation Shunja. The man who wrote against the Kaguta Royalty and later became its primary supporter while taking crumbs from its table. A man who abhors real democracy; rule of law and Law and Order and loves all the strong men like the M7 ; Kagames ; Putins of this world.
HE IS A MERE BIOLOGICAL SUBSTANCE FULL OF CONTRADICTIONS ; CONFUSION AND AMNESIA
This is very good observation, and I had not looked at it in this angle.
He is complaining coz he has been replaced coz I mean he was among the guys who were at the center stage of the muhoozi project.
Anyways, I hate the fact that he says this is “political” brilliance.
Theft and this kind of abuse of public office can’t be justified in anyway
The new Mwenda is now a confused analyst 101.
Hidden in realism, self righteous indignation and Muhoozism….don’t expect much more better.
He will be exonerated by any situation that comes up, because he still appears both sides: the critic and the apologist.
I have studied politics of USA, Europe etc. M7 studied politics of N. Korea the first country he visited when he was still a student in Tanzania. You have to keep power at all cost and create a monarchy in Uganda. The issue of Among enriching her self at the expense of tax payers is immaterial because citizens pay taxes every day. Among is job of bending the law when the time is right so that the project of the father, the son can become a reality.
Call Andrew whatever you want. He is a realist unlike many pretenders here.
Plainspeaking, Andrew Mwenda supports a very crude form of a utilitarian ‘the ends justifies the means’, which brooks no scruples in justifying open theft of Public funds. But he cannot hide behind the claim that he is simply analysing current politics as practised in Uganda and elsewhere. Any analytical framework is not value free, it has its normative justifications.
Andrew. Time and again I have stated that when people are ruled and oppressed for long, many of them tend to see, analyse and interpret their world lens of a dictator. Your article above is a good example. For many who have read Andrew harsh criticism of opposition politicians such as Besigye, Kyagulanyi and the political parties such as FDC and NUP certainly know that Andrew doesn’t do the analysis in the lens of understanding their circumstances and the harsh environment they operate. Rather he over moralize hence the harsh criticism and that is how he ended up Norbert Mao and Mugisha Muntu as the right candidates who could get fence seaters to vote and win in Uganda. Those who read this column remember how he would go on and on about it until they contested for presidency and we all saw how they did. Mao crossed to m7 and Andrew insisted that it was the best move ever and Mao would cause change within; what single change has he caused? The problem with Andrew is that he gets overly excited and emotional and it impacts his judgement and logic. Remember how he said Kagame would leave power after serving “his last term”? So, what is new about Museveni or any dictator that he calls politics 101? Isn’t it that how dictators world over rule? What script are you analysing that dictators don’t follow? The critics and opposition understand why Museveni makes illogical decisions, but their little voice is to try and influence the state of affairs in the bad times we are in. They raise awareness, some evidence can be ignored by the regime, but might be useful in future. Also such information is important to help scholars, students and policymakers to understand the cause of failure in Uganda as a case study of leadership or nation building.
Our Uganda is becoming a cartoon slowly by slowly when we are seeing.
I am late on this….in fact too late.
So, Andrew Mwenda “tactfully resigned.”