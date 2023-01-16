Andrew Muleledhu appointed CoRSU CEO

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr. Andrew Muleledhu Lukanda has been appointed as the CoRSU CEO effective Dec.01. Dr. Lukanda has a wealth of experience in Clinical and Health Organization with over 16 years of experience. Prior to his appointment, he served as the Deputy Medical Director, Mengo Hospital in Uganda. He has been instrumental in setting up effective hospital systems and securing grants from various individuals and corporate donors from Uganda and the international community.

He holds a Masters in Surgery and Bachelors of Medicine and Surgery from Makerere University and a Masters in Business Administration from Uganda Management Institute.While announcing his appointment to the role of CEO CoRSU, Dr. Luyirika the Board Chair CoRSU Hospital, said, the board of directors is pleased to have Dr. Lukanda on board and look forward to working with him actualise the hospital’s vision. “We are certain that his expertise and wealth of knowledge will go a long way in shaping CoRSU Hospital into what we envision for Uganda and East Africa.”

*****