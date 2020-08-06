Amuru youth receive produce storage facilities

Amuru , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 200 youths from Amuru and Guru-guru sub-counties in Amuru district have received agro storage facilities to store their farm produce.

The facility was built with support from Save the Children International under the skilling the youth project which was being implemented in Amuru, Gulu and Nwoya districts.

Linda Ungwec the project officer Save the Children says the youths have undergone series of training in live-skills including motorcycle repair, sexual reproductive health and in agriculture among others, which is aimed at giving a platform for the youths to have access to financial services.

According to Ungwec, their major focus is to aid and support the youths in engaging in commercial agriculture compared to the current subsistence agriculture. She says they had projected to reach out to 6,400 youths in the 5 years but have trained and supported 8,000 youths with 740 being trained in agriculture.

Ungwec observes that the agro storage facilities are aimed at reducing the exploitation by middlemen who buy produce from farmers at very low prices because they can store as they look for a better market.

Emmanuel Opio, a farmer from Guru-guru Sub County who received training in agriculture says several farmers have been falling victims of rushing to sell their produce at low prices due to lack of proper storage facility. Opio wants the Sub County and district officials to help link them with potential buyers such that the exploitation by the middle-men stops.

Michael Lakony, Amuru LCV chairman calls on the youths who benefited from the project to practice what they were taught if their lives are to change.

According to the World Food Programme, investing in post-harvest technologies to reduce food losses could significantly increase the food supply. The post-harvest system comprises activities from the time of harvest, crop processing, marketing and preparation to consumption.

