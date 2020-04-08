Amuru officials worried about continuous movement of charcoal dealers

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The continuous movement of charcoal dealers to and out of Amuru district has the raised the concern of authorities because of the coronavirus pandemic. The charcoal dealers come from as far as Kampala and Kenya.

Amuru sub county LC III chairperson, David Ocira says there are close to 200 charcoal dealers from Kampala, Busia and other’s from Kenya who have pitched camp in Acwera village in Acwera parish.

He says on average 5 trucks leave the sub county every evening.

The LC V chairperson, Michael Lakony, says the dealers carry people from Kenya and parts of central Uganda to cut the trees which exposes residents to COVID-19 infection.

Lakony says the dealers take advantage of the curfew to transport the charcoal claiming its cargo.

He faults security personnel for allowing the dealers to transport charcoal even after the district banned charcoal production two years ago.

Major Ceaser Olweny, the UPDF 4th Division spokesperson, says most people are misinterpreting the presidential directive to their advantage.

According to Olweny, security has also been struggling to stop the movement of charcoal from Acholi sub region because most of the districts continuing licensing the traders much as they know that some of the people come from Kenya, Busia and Kampala, which are high risk areas.

COVID-19 is transmitted through contact with droplets of an infected person.

URN