Amuru district stuck with dozens of grounded Vehicles

Amuru , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Amuru District Local Government is stuck with dozens of government vehicles that have been grounded for more than five years. At the District headquarters located in Amuru Town Council, several motor vehicles that include double cabin pick-up trucks, 4WDs, mainly of Toyota and Nissan are rotting and losing value.

The vehicles either broke down due to mechanical issues or got involved in accidents.

Some of the fleets were a donation from development partners like Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to aid community service delivery, management and operations of the Local Government.

Michael Lakony, the LCV Chairperson explains that several of the district fleets have been grounded for more than seven years. He adds that in 2019, a Board of Survey report recommended the disposal of the fleets but the Ministry of Local Government hasn’t given directives to the district.

The District Chief Administrative Officer Grandfield Aryono Omonda, says that the District Council already endorsed the disposal of the fleets but the process will require the engagement of the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Geoffrey Oceng Osborn, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner observed that the grounded vehicles have impeded monitoring of government programmes in the district. He said discussions are on-going to speed up the process of disposing of the fleets.

The Public Procurement & Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA), Act specifies guidelines for Ministries, Departments and Agencies for disposing of assets. The law gives authority to CAOs to identify and review assets to be disposed of annually.

A 2014 report by Uganda Debt Network – UDN, indicated that government operated over 8,000 fleets across the country. The report reveals that the vehicles cost taxpayers over 58 billion on fuel and maintenance.

URN