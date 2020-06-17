Amuru district gets UGX 400m for COVID-19 fight

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Finance has allocated 400 million shillings to Amuru district to aid in the fight against COVID-19 in the district.

The allocation comes at a time when the district taskforce had for long been crying for more funds from the central government.

Geoffrey Oceng Osborn, Amuru deputy resident district commissioner who also doubles as the chair COVID-19 Task Force says that the additional funds will be meant for fuel, purchase food for suspects in quarantine centres among others.

In April, the Ministry released 165 million shillings to all districts to intensify the campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic. It followed the approval of a supplementary budget of Shillings 304 billion by parliament to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The money was meant for surveillance, coordination, the establishment of isolation centres and fuel allowance for the task force members among other activities.

Michael Lakony, the Amuru LCV Chairperson says that the funds from the ministry are timely.

He says that that the district has been struggling to feed COVID-19 the 71 suspects under quarantine at Pabo secondary school. According to Lakony, they are left with just 5 bags of beans, rice and maize flour to last for two days.

Amuru district hosts Elegu border post which has become an infection zone, with more than 200 cases now reported from the place. Long-distance truck drivers have been the main source of infections coming to Uganda.

URN