Amuru district fails to run theater services at Atiak health centre IV

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lack of personnel has rendered it difficult for Atiak Health Centre IV to undertake surgical operations, three years after its completion. The theatre complex was built-in 2018 by the Government of Uganda with funding from the World Bank.

Atiak Health Centre IV is the biggest hospital in Amuru district treating up to 200 patients with different ailments who visit the facility for healthcare services every day. But the facility is unable to operate minor and major operations, due to absence of personnel, according to area leaders.

Samuel Akera, the Health Centre Management Committee Chairperson says that the fully-fledged theatre depends on the expertise of Dr Angelo Oceng, the In-charge of the facility, who gets overtaken by administrative duties of the hospital.

Akera divulged that another medic attached to the facility Dr Dominica Mabusya, who should have aided the operation of the theatre was interdicted by the district. Although she was later reinstated through a court order, she has kept a low profile.

Atiak Sub-County Chairperson Wilfred Odiya Baguma says that the population in the area has petitioned his office about the unbearable referral costs to St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor and Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, over 60km away for operations.

Now the leaders, who also include area Members of Parliament and District Chairperson Michael Lakony have petitioned Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the State Minister for Primary Healthcare to intervene.

The Minister equally directed the District Service Commission to assess the human resource gap at the facility and make the necessary recruitment to improve healthcare delivery at the Centre.

Dr Patrick Odong Olwedo, the District Health Officer, says that the theatre requires equipment to conduct both minor and major medical operations. He implored the Ministry of Health to upgrade the facility to a district hospital to serve the increasing healthcare demands of the population.

URN