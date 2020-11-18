Amuriat to Acholi: My government will protect your land

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change-FDC presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat has rallied the people of Acholi to support his candidature with promises of protecting their land once elected into office.

Amuriat successful conducted his campaigns in Lokung and Padibe town councils in Lamwo district on Tuesday, hours after running battles with the police in Kitgum Municipality. His schedule collided with National Resistance Movement-NRM presidential candidate, Yoweri Tibuhabura Museveni.

Speaking to his supporters in Padibe Town Council, Amuriat, said land has long been a problem in Acholi, arguing that the current regime has done less to guarantee it’s safety for the locals. Amuriat said once in office, he will extend the land rights to locals and empower them with the land laws.

“FDC will extend land rights to the locals in such a way that the local person is secure in as far as land ownership is concerned” Amuriat told his supporters. Amuriat cited the current land related issues the region is facing in Aswa ranch in Angagura sub-county in Pader district and Apaa land being contested between Adjumani and Amuru districts.

He alleged that president, Yoweri Museveni has deliberately not solved the land contention because a group of people close to him are benefiting from it. Land ownership in Acholi is largely customary. The region has seen a fair share of land related conflicts in the past.

Amuriat also hinted on education and health in, which he said his government will make education more affordable and qualitative for both the rich and poor community. On corruption, Amuriat said his government will cut on unnecessary administrative expenditures by government officials on travels abroad, adding that the recovered money will be ploughed back into improving education and health.

“Today I’m sounding a warning to every corrupt person in this Country that my government will have zero tolerance to corruption,” said Amuriat. Lamwo District Chairperson, John Komakech Ogwok, who is contesting for the Lamwo county MP seat wooed the locals to support Amuriat for a steady fight of land issues.

Michael Otto, a resident of Padibe town council says he is convinced that a new the government will help to address the challenges of Acholi people on land related matters.

“If we see closely, the current government worked well in the beginning but lost track along the way because of greedy individuals who were no longer promoting the agenda of the government but themselves. I believe a new leader will address the current problems,” He told URN in an interview.

Marriam Adong, another resident of Padibe Town council says the health sector is no longer performing well and wondered if a new leader will be able to uplift it.

“In our area, women have a problem of accessing a hospital, the whole district has no hospital and only relies on Padibe Health Center IV, which lacks adequate services. For proper delivery one has to spend a lot of money traveling,” She said.

Amuriat wound up his campaigns in Pajimo Parish in Labongo Akwang subcounty were he also rallied locals to support the Chua West Legislator, Philip Polly Okin Ojara, who is seeking a second term of office.

********

URN