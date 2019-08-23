Amos Wekesa test sails MV Kazinga on Lake Edward

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The MV Kazinga is in Uganda, and ready to sail. This after weeks on the road from Mombasa, to Kampala then eventually to the Queen Elizabeth National Park in western Uganda.

Great Lakes Safaris chief Amos Wekesa and his team on Wednesday test sailed his newly acquired 65-seater luxury MV Kazinga Cruise on the Kazinga channel, heralding a new chapter in Ugandan tourism. Amos Wekesa, is the founder of Great Lakes Safaris and Uganda Lodges Limited.

The Kazinga Channel is a wide, 32-kilometre long natural channel that links Lake George and Lake Edward, and is a dominant feature of Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Congs @wekesa_amos upon successfully launching your #MVKazinga on the beautiful waters of Kazinga Channel, which connects Lakes George & Edward. This will greatly improve tourist experiences, satisfaction, stay & spend (value)👏🍾 @MTWAUganda @FrankTumwebazek

📸 Amos Wekesa

Former leader of the opposition, Kasese MP Winnie Kiiza welcomed the arrival of the boat, that will boost tourism in the region.

“It’s with great pleasure to learn of Mr. Amos Wekesa’s interest in investing and boosting our local tourism in Kasese District. The people of Katwe Kabatooro Town Council in Kasese District have today witnessed the the arrival of the MV Kazinga, and this will undoubtedly develop our local tourism,” she said.

“On behalf of the people of Kasese, I register our sincere appreciation to Mr. Amos Wekesa, and also congratulate him upon making a fundamental step towards investing in the Rwenzori tourism industry. ”

ICT minister Frank Tumwebaze also hailed Wekesa. “Congratulations my brother @wekesa_amos on this great milestone in your humble journey as an ardent promoter of #BeatifulUganda. You have inspired many in that field,” he tweeted..